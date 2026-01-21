Geopolitical game India playing behind T20 World Cup

Cricket romantics describe the game as a "gentleman's game," where boundaries are marked with ropes and not barbed wire, and where bat and ball are the only weapons. However, times have changed so much that they may wonder while watching the “game” if this is even cricket!

As the next T20 World Cup approaches, the harsh reality of the "gentleman's game" is becoming increasingly clear. World Cups are supposed to be global celebrations of cricket, but instead, they are turning into stages for diplomatic disputes.

Before a major event like the World Cup, the focus is usually on—who are the favourites, who might win, which group is stronger, which group is weaker. But this time, the discussion is whether domestic politics in the host country is suffocating cricket. Questions arise: Is India shooting itself in the foot by politicising cricket?

More regrettably, India is not the only victim of its apparent unwarranted arrogance; the cricketing world is also being impacted negatively. The question of whether this World Cup will be held properly began with the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.