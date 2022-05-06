Press freedom in the face of digital blockade

We may have forgotten Golam Sarwar, that journalist from Chattogram who was found deliriously muttering, "Don't beat me anymore, I won't do any more reporting." This journalist of the Chattogram bureau of Ajker Surjodoy was picked up and taken away for reporting on the misdeeds of a powerful minister's brother.

His abductors tortured him mercilessly for three days and then on 1 November 2020 threw him by a canal in Kumira, Sitakundu. I had written about his sufferings too on World Press Freedom Day last year. This time I have to write about the cruel irony of his fate. The police investigative report found no evidence of his being abducted. To make matters worse, the minister's brother filed a defamation case against him and this was investigated by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI). Staying at home for long in the face of all sorts of harassment and threats, he finally left the locality.

It is clear in the statement of the Editors' Council that the Digital Security Act has become a weapon to teach a lesson to those expressing differing views and criticism. It is difficult to get bail under this law. Whatever authority the law has to grant bail and whatever rights to bail are recognised, it has become a norm under the digital security act not to grant bail.

On the completion of three years of the Digital Security Act, a study of the Centre for Digital Studies stated that they found 668 cases filed under that law till last October (the government has not published any official figures in this regard). Ruling Awami League leaders and activists have filed 85 per cent of these cases. And one in every four of the accused persons is a journalist. And the number of journalists is disproportionately high among the arrested. Of the 499 arrested, 42 are journalists.