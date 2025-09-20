Justice reform in Bangladesh: A year of transformation and resolve to strengthen judicial independence

Later this week, we will travel to Barishal, accompanying Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on his national roadshow promoting judicial efficiency, transparency, accountability with, at its very heart, judicial independence. This journey has already begun to reshape the justice landscape across Bangladesh. This event coincides with a symbolic milestone: the one-year anniversary of the Judicial Reform Roadmap, launched on 21 September 2024.

That roadmap has guided the judiciary’s reform efforts in response to a popular call for independent justice delivery. It proposes a bold shift towards internal accountability and administrative independence. Over the past year, we have witnessed growing support among judges, legal professionals and policymakers, culminating in a national seminar on “Judicial Independence and Efficiency” in June.

Promoted by the Chief Adviser, the Law Advisor and the Attorney General – and backed by Bangladesh’s international partners – that gathering marked a pivotal moment in the country’s ongoing dialogue on the rule of law.