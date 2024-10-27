CJ sends proposal to govt for separate secretariat for judiciary

Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed emphasized establishing a separate secretariat on an urgent basis under the Supreme Court for true independence of the judiciary, saying it would be the first step for the reform in judiciary.

After the establishment of the judicial secretariat, the chief justice said, one of the tasks to bring about qualitative change in the judiciary would be to ensure the appointment of judges on the basis of merit, honesty and efficiency, going beyond personal liking and disliking.

Ensuring the financial independence of the judiciary is one of the prerequisites for an independent judiciary, he said.