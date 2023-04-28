Indo-Pacific Outlook is lacking in depth

However, we are aware that the policies pertaining to the Indo-Pacific strategy have been released by various countries on the basis of the principles put forth by the US. The outline published by Bangladesh has similarity with those of other countries and the US principles, but a more detailed analysis reveals Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook lacks adequate depth.

Firstly, the identification of Indo-Pacific as a strategic geopolitical region has not been given here. And so it has not been specified accurately what we mean by Indo-Pacific. Also the objectives of the strategy outlook have not been specified. One of the major aspects of any strategy is its method of implementation or plan. If we analyse the plans of the US and other countries, we will see all strategies naturally have a plan of action. That is not present in Bangladesh's outline. So it is hard to understand how this outline will be implemented.

The outlook also does not mention which issues will be given priority. While it speaks of cooperation in various social and economic contexts, it does not mention cooperation in other areas. But we know that one of the major elements of the Indo-Pacific strategy is defence cooperation. There is no clarity about what Bangladesh's stand will be in this regard.