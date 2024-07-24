Tragic political price of a non-political movement

Rather than go into the details of these innumerable incidents of brute force being used to suppress the movement, it would be prudent to analyse certain aspects of the anti-quota movement and the role of the government. First it is necessary to point out that the movement has certain characteristics and phases that can easily be determined. For example, in the first 10 days or so the movement met with no obstruction. Even when they blocked several roads and highways, the police took no action to remove them from their positions. They did not question if they had permission for such blockades or not.

My own assumption had been that at a juncture when the people were suffering and seething in face of the faltering economic condition of the country, the government would not create any such situation that would unite all anti-government political and social forces. This is hardly the time to judge whether the assumption had been wrong or whether the government had made a big blunder. What is crystal clear, however, is that the people are infuriated at the role of the government.

The second phase of the students’ movement was sparked off by the prime minister’s press briefing on Sunday. Moving away from the government’s strategy of leaving it up to the court to decide upon the quota issue, offensive comments were made about the protestors, insults that the students just could not take. It had contemptuously been asked if jobs would be provided to the grandchildren of ‘razakars’ (collaborators of the enemy) rather than the progeny of freedom fighters. The protesting students took this as a downright insult. Had they not believed in the principles and ideals of the liberation war, this would not have been taken as an insult.