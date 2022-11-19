Elections, diplomatic norms and the 'Japanese bomb'

The answer to this question is not so simple. The countries of the West do interfere in the internal affairs of weak and anarchic countries of Africa. So the comments of western ambassadors about Bangladesh's elections are nothing unique. Democracy is not perfect in all countries. The US organisation working on issues of democracy, Freedom House, categorises India and the US as flawed democracies. But despite the minor flaws, these countries have credible elections at regular intervals and, broadly speaking, it is the voters who determine who will run the country. That is why the ambassadors do not make such comments about the elections in India and similar countries.

How can such an apparently untoward and disconcerting situation be overcome? Theoretically speaking, there are two ways to overcome this.

One. To become such a powerful country that we do not need to give two hoots about objections from the western countries, and if any ambassadors violate diplomatic norms, they can first be warned and later be declared persona non grata. There is very little chance of Bangladesh achieving such heights any time soon. After all, the ambassadors who are violating the Vienna Convention to make these remarks, are from countries that are the major markets of our export goods and the source of our loans and grants. It is not possible for Bangladesh to displease them.

Two. The comment over which such a stir has been created, actually reflects the views of Bangladesh's civil society. Do the people of Bangladesh want another election like that of 2018? They want the elections to be held in a festive atmosphere, in the daytime, not at night. They do not want any party man to enter the booth to tell them where to cast their vote.

Representatives of all parties will be present during the voting and vote counting. No one will be coerced. Whichever candidate receives the highest number of votes, will be declared the winner. These very normal matters have been lost from our election culture.

This must be restored. If that is possible, then it will no longer be necessary for western ambassadors to go out of their way to make adverse comments on Bangladesh's elections. For as long as we do not do this, they will continue to violate the Vienna Convention and make such comments. We will continue to protest, no matter what the results may be.

* Md Touhid Hossain is a former foreign secretary.

* This article appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir