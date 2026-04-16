Why is BNP taking the risk of opening 3 fronts simultaneously?

The 12 February election can be seen as a potential step towards Bangladesh's journey on a democratic path. In this election, the traditional voters of the ousted Awami League played a role in determining the victory or defeat in many constituencies, as the party could not participate in the election following the mass uprising on the 24th.

In this context, the election can also be identified as "leaning to the left." The main competition in the election was essentially between the traditionally centre-right BNP and the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP alliance. Strategically, BNP tried to attract votes from its own vote bank as well as from the left, liberal, secular, and ethnic and religious minorities.

As a result, BNP's election campaign emphasised issues such as economic programmes like the family card, farmer card, along with the liberation war, the rule of law, and equal citizen rights for all. On the other hand, in this election, Jamaat-e-Islami appeared to make an effort to step away from its traditional Islamic party stance and become a "mainstream" political party with economic reforms.

In the thirteenth national parliamentary election, the BNP formed a government by winning the most seats and an absolute majority in its history. Jamaat-e-Islami also secured the most seats and votes in its entire history. The differences in opinion between the ruling party and the opposition regarding the July ordinance, the referendum, and the 133 ordinances promulgated during the interim government raised questions and doubts from the very beginning of the parliament's first session.