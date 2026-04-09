What are the risks of banning the Awami League?

In this context, a fundamental theoretical question arises: Is Bangladesh gradually moving towards rule-based governance, or is it reverting to power-based governance?

If punitive laws rapidly gain institutional form but the independence of the judiciary and accountability structures remain weak, the law itself risks losing neutrality and becoming a political tool. Though it may yield short-term political benefits, it damages constitutional credibility in the long run.

Such risk examples are not new in Bangladesh's political history. Both in 1996 and 2006, when political parties sacrificed institutional neutrality and constitutional balance for short-term strategic benefits, the impact was not confined to party politics but destabilised the state's overall structure.

Experience imparts an important lesson: Strengthening a state by weakening competitive politics is not possible. Here lies a clear warning for the BNP.

Therefore, reprioritisation is most urgent in the present context. If political bans are institutionalised into permanent legal frameworks but concurrently judiciary, human rights, disappearance prevention, and anti-corruption reforms lag, it will create a ''normative'' crisis.

At that point, questions will no longer be just political; the moral foundation of the state itself will be questioned—Is Bangladesh truly transitioning into an accountable and reform-oriented state, or is it reverting to a new form of its previous controlling governance system?

The answer to this question will determine whether the country's future trajectory will involve institutional reconstruction or remain confined within mere power realignments.