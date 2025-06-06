What are Awami League grassroots activists and supporters thinking after the ban?

The main objective of this article is to look into what Awami League's activists and supporters at the grassroots are thinking after the bank on the party.

Using the random selection method, an attempt has been made to understand the thoughts of Awami League activists and supporters by speaking with them in the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Bogura, Rangpur, Bagerhat, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Barishal, and Sherpur.

Other than activists and supporters, information was collected by means of telephone interviews with teachers, journalists and NGO workers. The respondents expressed their unwillingness to reveal their names.