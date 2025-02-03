Crisis opportunity and Trump’s political strategy

Furthermore, Trump has shown aggressive intentions towards taking control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. He frequently imposes tariffs, or threatens to do so, on various countries, while simultaneously pressuring others to buy American weapons. Within just a few months of his presidency, he has created an environment of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty, both in the U.S. and in global politics.

Trump, along with his close ally Elon Musk, appears to be crafting a new world order where they define freedom of speech and governance in their own terms. They are shifting the conventional role of the state from a welfare-oriented institution to a corporate entity, where everything is measured by profit and loss. They are promoting far-right ideologies beyond U.S. borders, influencing global politics. Alarmingly, even leaders from traditionally liberal nations like Canada and Germany are echoing Trump’s policies on immigration.

Although Trump has rejected many policies of his predecessor Joe Biden, he has taken an even more extreme stance on Israel. Despite Israel’s mass killings of over 50,000 people in Gaza, Trump has remained silent on the atrocities and has instead proposed relocating Gazans to Egypt or Jordan. While cutting U.S. foreign aid globally, he continues to provide financial and military support to Israel.

Through his slogan “Make America Great Again,” Trump is shaping an America that aligns with his own vision—one that may not resonate with historical or ethical standards. If immigrants are to be considered outsiders, Trump’s own ancestors, like many Americans, were also immigrants. The U.S. is originally the land of Native Americans, not white settlers.