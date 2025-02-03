Opinion
Crisis opportunity and Trump’s political strategy
Trump, along with his close ally Elon Musk, appears to be crafting a new world order where they define freedom of speech and governance in their own terms
In recent times, many have become familiar with the term “crisis opportunities.” This concept, rooted in Chinese philosophy, gained popularity in the modern era through the influence of skilled Western politicians such as John F Kennedy, Winston Churchill, and Peter Drucker. Crisis opportunity is a perspective that views crises or problems as opportunities. It suggests that every crisis holds new possibilities, and if utilised correctly, it can lead to development, transformation, and progress.
For instance, while the COVID-19 crisis claimed millions of lives worldwide, it also played a crucial role in advancing medical science, expanding digitalisation, and boosting online education and business. Similarly, although the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 resulted in the deaths of thousands, it led to significant improvements in maritime safety, including the establishment of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the implementation of the 24-Hour Radio Watch Rule, and the creation of the International Ice Patrol (IIP), alongside enhancements in ship design.
Crisis opportunity can be used to drive positive change and development, but it is also frequently exploited by individuals and groups as a strategic tool for their own interests. This is especially evident in politics and business, where such tactics are employed in ways that often go unnoticed in our daily lives.
Recently, a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in the United States resulted in the deaths of more than 60 passengers. According to various media reports, many initially blamed the helicopter for the accident. The black box of the aircraft has been recovered, and further investigations may reveal the actual cause of the accident. However, Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, directly blamed the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies of former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for the tragedy.
Trump, who holds a strong opposition to DEI, revoked several policies related to it upon taking office. His political ideology thrives on division, which fundamentally opposes the DEI concept. Thus, he strategically linked the plane crash to DEI as part of his political manoeuvres. Surprisingly, many of his supporters agree with this claim.
In the United Kingdom, DEI is known as EDI. As a member of my university’s EDI committee, I have observed that EDI is a crucial principle that ensures diversity, equity, and inclusion in institutions, workplaces, education, and society. However, Trump’s vision of governance is based on the belief that not all people are equal and do not deserve equal rights. He approaches state affairs with the mindset of a business transaction, weighing gains and losses rather than considering the fundamental responsibilities of a government.
When accidents occur in the US, and if a Black individual holds a significant position in the affected area, Trump often invokes DEI to subtly stoke racial divisions. Meanwhile, one of his key allies, Elon Musk, has mockingly referred to DEI as “DIE.” Through platforms like Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and Zuckerberg’s Facebook, Trump has not only deepened divisions using a "divide and rule" policy but has also redefined the role and purpose of the state according to his own ideological framework.
Unlike traditional political leaders, who maintain a certain level of secrecy in their Machiavellian strategies, Trump has openly discarded such pretences. While refined language is expected from a President, he frequently uses unverified and crude language, openly labelling people as "criminals" or "aliens." He has taken extreme measures to deport undocumented immigrants, shackling them and transporting them in military aircraft like animals. Moreover, he has issued an executive order to prepare 30,000 beds at Guantanamo Bay for these so-called "criminal" immigrants. Since Guantanamo Bay is outside the US mainland, it is harder for detainees to claim legal protection, and any inhuman treatment there can be easily hidden from public scrutiny.
When questioned about whether all immigrants are criminals, the President’s press wing justified their stance by claiming that illegal immigrants violate US law upon entry, thus making them criminals. This perspective ignores international conventions and legal protections for refugees and immigrants, which Trump has casually dismissed.
Trump is not limiting himself to executive orders alone. In pursuit of his “America First” policy, he has withdrawn the US from several international organisations, suspended all foreign aid, grants, and funding activities for three months, and implemented drastic measures within the U.S. government.
Inspired by Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter, he has sent emails to two million federal employees, encouraging them to resign in exchange for an eight-month lump sum payment. The emails include a resignation letter template, carefully worded to make the employee, not the Trump administration, responsible for their resignation. By cutting jobs, he aims to reduce government expenses, seemingly disregarding the consequences for affected US citizens.
President Donald Trump may leave office after four years, but the damage he inflicts on US and global politics may take decades to heal.
Furthermore, Trump has shown aggressive intentions towards taking control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. He frequently imposes tariffs, or threatens to do so, on various countries, while simultaneously pressuring others to buy American weapons. Within just a few months of his presidency, he has created an environment of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty, both in the U.S. and in global politics.
Trump, along with his close ally Elon Musk, appears to be crafting a new world order where they define freedom of speech and governance in their own terms. They are shifting the conventional role of the state from a welfare-oriented institution to a corporate entity, where everything is measured by profit and loss. They are promoting far-right ideologies beyond U.S. borders, influencing global politics. Alarmingly, even leaders from traditionally liberal nations like Canada and Germany are echoing Trump’s policies on immigration.
Although Trump has rejected many policies of his predecessor Joe Biden, he has taken an even more extreme stance on Israel. Despite Israel’s mass killings of over 50,000 people in Gaza, Trump has remained silent on the atrocities and has instead proposed relocating Gazans to Egypt or Jordan. While cutting U.S. foreign aid globally, he continues to provide financial and military support to Israel.
Through his slogan “Make America Great Again,” Trump is shaping an America that aligns with his own vision—one that may not resonate with historical or ethical standards. If immigrants are to be considered outsiders, Trump’s own ancestors, like many Americans, were also immigrants. The U.S. is originally the land of Native Americans, not white settlers.
The renowned British historian Arnold Toynbee, in his book A Study of History, stated that “Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” Trump, through his executive orders and global isolationist policies, is inadvertently diminishing U.S. influence on the world stage. While his tariffs and sanctions may pose short-term challenges for rivals like China and Russia, they also create a rare and golden opportunity for these nations to surpass the U.S. in global leadership.
If, in the near future, a new country or alliance emerges as the dominant global power, surpassing the US, it should not come as a surprise. Treating the state as a business may benefit a certain class, but the majority will remain excluded. This will inevitably increase divisions and inequalities while weakening the US’ soft power.
President Donald Trump may leave office after four years, but the damage he inflicts on US and global politics may take decades to heal.
* Md Emran Ahmmed is Additional Superintendent of Police, Bangladesh Police
PhD Researcher, Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick, UK Email: [email protected]