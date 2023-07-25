What can half-fed teachers teach their students?

Government and non-government school teachers teach the same curriculum to the students of the same classes. But their wages, allowances, benefits and facilities are not the same. The teachers of non-government MPO-enlisted schools get the entire basic salary. Previously they would get 70 to 80 per cent of the basic. But there is a huge gap when it comes to house rent, medical allowance and festival allowance.

Government teachers get 45 to 50 per cent of their basic salary as house rent. And MPO-enlisted teachers get only Tk 1000. Government teachers' festival allowance is same as their basic pay. Non-government teachers get only 25 per cent. They get only Tk 500 medical allowance. If teachers are not paid proper salaries and allowance, you cannot expect them to teach well.

Education minister Dipu Moni on 19 July spoke to the protesting teachers and leaders of other teacher organisations about the movement. The teachers demanded that secondary schools be nationalised. The minister, however, said there was no scope to take such a decision. Even before the 2018 election, the teachers had been told that the issue of nationalisation would be duly considered.

It was decided to form two committees to examine the justification of nationalising the schools and also the overall quality improvement of the teachers. After the committees submit their reports, the next course of action will be decided upon.

Dipu Moni said, it will be possible to form the two committees by the end of August. Why will it take one and a half months to form two committees, that too, not to meet the teachers' demands, but just to look into the demands? Why should that take more than a week? As long as the teachers continue in their movement, the students will continue to be deprived of their studies.

The directorate of second and higher education and the madrasa education directorate issued a warning to the teachers about this movement. The directorates in separate notices directed the teachers to regularly attend their classes. And the secondary and higher education directorate instructed the school governing bodies and local administration to check which teachers remained absent.

Does the government imagine that the teachers can be admonished and brought back home? They have been provoked by the directives of the directorate. Bangladesh Teachers Association (BTA) leaders have said until the nationalisation of the education institutions is announced, they will remain steadfast in their movement.