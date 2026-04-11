Opinion
Will the national flag carrier Biman finally find its compass?
Perhaps the most formidable obstacle facing Biman is its deep-seated institutional culture. Despite being a commercial entity, Biman operates with the psychological baggage of a government department. A significant portion of the workforce views their roles through the lens of "protected government employment" rather than as members of a competitive, profit-oriented airline.
In this bureaucratic mindset, the priority often shifts from customer service and operational efficiency to "file movement" and risk aversion. While global airlines evolve by the minute, Biman remains shackled by a culture where accountability is rare and performance-based incentives are non-existent. Shifting this mental framework - from a state-official mentality to a corporate-professional one - will be the new leadership's most daunting "uphill" task.
Expertise and expectations
Meanwhile, a new chapter has begun for Biman Bangladesh Airlines. With the recent appointment of Kaizer Sohail Ahmad as Managing Director and CEO and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed as Deputy Managing Director (DMD), the national carrier finds itself at a critical crossroads. In a specialised industry like aviation, where professionalism has long been in short supply, this new leadership profile offers a glimmer of hope. However, the pressing question remains: is a capable captain enough to navigate a ship weighed down by systemic decay and turbulent internal waters?
The new MD, Kaizer Sohail Ahmad, is a retired squadron leader of the Bangladesh Air Force with an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, and a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from the Bangladesh Air Force Academy. His nearly three-decade tenure at a global corporate giant like Chevron provides a foundation of corporate discipline and accountability, traits that have unfortunately been generally absent in Biman's management. DMD, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, who joined Biman in 1993 and voluntarily retired in 2007 while serving as an assistant manager. His experience at Biman offers the necessary insight to navigate the organisation's labyrinthine corridors.
Unions and political interference
Biman’s history is littered with capable CEOs who were forced to retreat by the sheer weight of internal politics. The labour unions at Biman often transcend their traditional roles, acting as parallel centers of power backed by political patronage. Historically, whenever leadership has attempted to implement structural reforms, digital automation, or anti-corruption measures, these vested interest groups have leveraged their political clout to stall progress. For the new incumbents, breaking this "norm" without succumbing to political pressure will be a trial by fire.
The new leadership must look beyond the surface and possess the grit to dismantle the culture of corruption. This requires a "crisis management" approach where every department is audited, and the truth is pursued even when it is uncomfortable
Marketing rackets and the ticket syndicate
The artificial crisis in ticket sales and the lack of transparency in the marketing department remain an open secret. Despite having the technological infrastructure, passengers are frequently subjected to "sold out" flights that take off with empty seats, a symptom of a deep-rooted syndicate. Dismantling this network requires more than just administrative orders; it demands total automation and the elimination of human intervention. Yet, even here, the primary hurdle remains the same bureaucratic resistance to transparency.
Two pillars of success
For Biman to set sail out of its current precarious state, two conditions are non-negotiable:
1. Will to break the culture: The new leadership must look beyond the surface and possess the grit to dismantle the culture of corruption. This requires a "crisis management" approach where every department is audited, and the truth is pursued even when it is uncomfortable.
2. The political umbrella: This is the most crucial variable. Unless the government provides a political shield guaranteeing that reforms will not be thwarted by outside lobbying or union pressure, even the most brilliant corporate strategies will remain confined to paper.
The way ahead
The new leadership takes the helm at a time when the global aviation industry is more competitive than ever. Biman stands at a fork in the road: it can either remain a hostage to bureaucratic stagnation or it can take the bold path towards becoming a lean, professional, and profitable carrier. The expertise is there; whether the government provides the clean slate necessary to exercise it remains to be seen.
* Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar (retd) is former Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force and Board Member, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. He is currently a Research Director at The Osmani Centre for Peace and Security Studies (OCPASS).