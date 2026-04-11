Will the national flag carrier Biman finally find its compass?

Meanwhile, a new chapter has begun for Biman Bangladesh Airlines. With the recent appointment of Kaizer Sohail Ahmad as Managing Director and CEO and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed as Deputy Managing Director (DMD), the national carrier finds itself at a critical crossroads. In a specialised industry like aviation, where professionalism has long been in short supply, this new leadership profile offers a glimmer of hope. However, the pressing question remains: is a capable captain enough to navigate a ship weighed down by systemic decay and turbulent internal waters?

The new MD, Kaizer Sohail Ahmad, is a retired squadron leader of the Bangladesh Air Force with an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, and a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from the Bangladesh Air Force Academy. His nearly three-decade tenure at a global corporate giant like Chevron provides a foundation of corporate discipline and accountability, traits that have unfortunately been generally absent in Biman's management. DMD, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, who joined Biman in 1993 and voluntarily retired in 2007 while serving as an assistant manager. His experience at Biman offers the necessary insight to navigate the organisation's labyrinthine corridors.

Unions and political interference