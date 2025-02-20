Trump's 'reciprocal tariff' and risks for Bangladesh

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred the world trade order. On 13 February 2025, he announced that reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on America's trade partners. His statement was, "I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them." This stance suggests a new economic protectionist policy that could have widespread consequences. While the main target is China, this policy could also affect other major economies such as the European Union, India, and Mexico.

Global financial markets are already feeling the effects of this announcement, with stock market volatility creating concerns about the future of trade. Many trade analysts believe this tariff system could increase trade disputes worldwide, leading to retaliatory measures that might complicate international economic relations.

Bangladesh itself could also face risk in this situation. In 2023, the United States had a trade deficit with 48 countries (of at least one billion dollars), with China at the top at 279 billion dollars, followed by Mexico (152 billion dollars) and Vietnam (104 billion dollars).

The trade deficit with India was approximately 43.5 billion dollars, and India ranked 11th. Bangladesh ranked 25th, with a trade deficit of over 6 billion dollars with the US. While this amount is small compared to larger economies, the suddenness and uncertainty of Trump’s administration’s policy, coupled with Bangladesh’s dependency on exports to the US and its high import tariffs, puts Bangladesh at risk of facing counter-tariffs and potential increases.