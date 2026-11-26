Secondly, there are even more uncomfortable issues. Weak revenue, the financial risks of power purchase agreements, and the woes of the banking sector are generally viewed as separate problems. But seen alongside the informal money transfer system ‘hundi’, it’s clear that the massive informal sector was not an accident of Hasinomics; rather, it was part of its framework.

Starting with taxes, due to political bargaining, the ruling elite couldn’t impose taxes on the wealthy, nor could they impose higher taxes on the general public out of fear of political backlash. Thus, low tax revenues were a destined outcome. Meanwhile, a weakly overseen banking sector was essential for ‘crony arrangements’ with oligarchs.

Part of that money was transferred abroad through hundi, bypassing formal accounting. The flip side of this transaction was informal remittances, which kept consumer spending buoyant domestically. In this sense, structural transformation was impossible during Hasina’s era. Transformation meant the end of informality, and informality was the fabric of Hasinomics.

Without the July uprising, it’s hard to predict how disastrous the outcome of this model would have been. However, it’s possible to conjecture. The chronic current account deficit would eventually force an increase in domestic savings. Sooner or later, electricity bills would have to be paid, the banking crisis would deepen—there wouldn’t be a way out. With fiscal constraints pressing down, social security spending would decline. The potential for growth by increasing crony capital and informal labour would eventually run out, trapping Bangladesh in a lower-middle-income status, with even greater inequality. Unfortunately, even after the fall of the Hasina government, this outcome remains quite possible.

