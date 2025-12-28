When the state is unable to fulfill its fundamental responsibilitie

1.

The killing of Sharif Osman Hadi was politically motivated, beyond doubt. Law enforcement agencies may claim that they had no prior intelligence about the attack. But why, fifteen days after the murder, has the killer still not been apprehended? We know from domestic and international sources exactly who was involved in the crime, yet the country’s law enforcement agencies are still groping in the dark.

Reports suggest that the main perpetrator has fled the country. How, in whose vehicle, and under whose protection? Some say the relevant authorities’ consent and support made his escape possible. If true, this indicates not only the state’s failure to fulfill its responsibilities but also its unwillingness to do so.

2.

In response to—or using—the killing of Osman Hadi, two major newspapers’ offices in Bangladesh were attacked. The offices were partially set on fire, and multiple cultural institutions were vandalised. Those leading these acts, described as part of sinister or extremist networks, were apparently not satisfied with merely setting fire to the newspapers’ buildings; they may also have intended to burn the journalists working inside.

One journalist trapped inside shared on Facebook that it was difficult to breathe due to the smoke. We now know that it was not just one or two individuals but a large, coordinated crowd that participated.

Nearly every television channel in Bangladesh broadcast the entire incident live, and we watched it from abroad. It is not as if government authorities were unaware of the potential danger. From the start, responsible officials from both newspapers had communicated with the government. Yet why was adequate security not provided?

Professor Robert Rotberg offered two possible answers to such questions twenty years ago: those responsible for ensuring security are either incapable of doing so, or they are unwilling.