There is estimation of remittances, but where is the account of migrants' hardships?

Approximately ten million Bangladeshi citizens reside and work in various countries around the world, making Bangladesh the sixth largest source country for international migrants globally (IOM, 2025).

According to the Bangladesh Bank, expatriates sent USD 35. 56 billion in remittances through legal channels for the fiscal year 2025-26, the highest in the country's history and 17. 3 per cent more than the previous fiscal year. According to the World Bank, Bangladesh is currently the eighth largest remittance-receiving country in the world.

Expatriate income is one of the main pillars of Bangladesh's economy. In areas such as foreign exchange reserves, import expenditures, rural economy, and the livelihoods of millions of families, the contributions of expatriate workers are undeniable. Hence, they are referred to as ''remittance warriors. '' The state honours their contributions and reflects on the money sent by them in its development statistics.

But how much of the story of the person behind these numbers is told? Every dollar earned under harsh conditions like a scorching desert, dusty construction sites, or long shifts in factories is tied to isolation, loneliness, mental stress, and numerous personal sacrifices.

We count the amount of remittance, but we rarely account for the human cost behind it. Migration's true story is not just about the economy; it's also about people's lives, relationships, and sacrifices.