Is Bangladesh at risk of a hung parliament?

An atmosphere of uncertainty has emerged around the upcoming national parliamentary election. At the heart of this uncertainty is the unusual rise of “undecided” or swing voters. Various pre-election surveys are being conducted, and an Innovation survey has found that nearly 49 per cent of voters are swing voters. These voters have said they have not made a final decision about which party to support or may change their choice at the last moment.

In democratic societies, the presence of swing voters is nothing new. However, when their share approaches nearly half of the electorate, political outcomes can become highly unpredictable. In the language of political science, such a situation is described as “critical volatility,” a condition of unstable equilibrium. It often signals the possibility of a hung parliament, fragile coalition governments, and short-term political stability.

When public opinion is neither fixed nor predictable, election results depend on small shifts, last-minute emotions, strategic alliances, covert campaigning, and various other factors.