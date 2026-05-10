Drinking water management: Crisis, inequality, need for effective action

Public dissatisfaction has grown over the years, leading to repeated protests in different parts of the country. In coastal districts such as Satkhira and Khulna, communities have organised rallies demanding access to fresh water due to salinity intrusion, as highlighted in field reports supported by UNICEF. In urban areas like Dhaka and Chattogram, residents have protested against contaminated supply water, complaining about foul smell and health risks. These incidents show that safe drinking water is not just a service issue but a matter of survival and public demand.

The government allocates a significant budget each year for water supply and sanitation under the national development program. In the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year, around Tk 9,000 to 11,000 crore has been allocated for water, sanitation, and hygiene related sectors. However, according to assessments by the World Bank and UNICEF, the improvement in water quality and service delivery remains limited despite increased spending.

Corruption and weak governance remain major barriers. Misuse of funds, overpricing of contracts, and poor quality construction are frequently reported issues. According to Transparency International, lack of transparency and accountability in public sector projects significantly affects service delivery and reduces the long term benefits of investments.