Self-respect and self-worth are the construct of a true citizen

In Bangladesh whenever, any incident of massive corruption or irregularities comes in the light, the media goes gaga immediately and citizens are divided into multiple groups ending up being each other’s rival. There is another group who play the blame-game. They start blaming journalists, police, intellectuals and other institutions for not addressing the issues and expect those institutions to speak for them. This mentality of dependency and avoiding responsibility comes from lack of self-respect and sense of self-worth. Such people do not grow discernibility of judgment and ultimately surrender their responsibilities to others - be it an institution or an individual.

As citizens, we have to have accurate knowledge of our roles and rights within the state. For wielding the power of judgment, we must know and understand that we elect representatives not leaders in a democratic country. The machine named state must be run by someone and we the people elect some persons as our representatives for the job. They make policies, laws, rules and regulations, bring disciplines and ensure security in the society. It is their job to fulfill all those tasks, not to control the voice or repress people. Collective self-respect of citizens ensures this understanding.