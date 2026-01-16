Op-Ed

Opinion

Turning point in Bangladesh

Dan Mozena
Former US Ambassador to Bangladesh Dan MozenaFile photo

Bangladesh continues to make history at a feverish pace. Most recently the nation and the world witnessed the sad passing of former Prime Minister Khaleda  Zia. I wish to convey my sympathy to her family and to the people of Bangladesh  over this loss.

During my six years of service in Bangladesh as a US diplomat, including three as America’s ambassador, Begum Zia was the Leader of the Opposition. She was always accessible, open and respectful to me. I greatly  appreciated her candor in sharing her perspectives on developments in Bangladesh.  I mourn her death.

Bangladesh is writing other important history as well as the July Revolution  continues. I sometimes cannot believe that it was only a year and a half  ago that courageous students took to the streets to give voice to popular exhaustion  with the Hasina regime. Those initial protests evolved into the bloody five-week  revolution that led to the 5 August 2024 helicopter escape of the then prime  minister.

The student leaders of the revolution, recognizing their own limitations,  then turned to the renowned Professor Mohammad Yunus to provide guidance and  leadership. I applaud the students for engaging Yunus to lead the nation during the  turbulence of transition; and I applaud Yunus for his dedicated stewardship and  leadership during this most difficult, challenging period.

The nation now approaches the final stage of the transition from the Interim  Government to a government directly chosen by the people of Bangladesh. This is  perhaps the most critical phase of the transition as voters will choose the leaders  who will build the foundation of the New Bangladesh.

These new leaders will  determine whether the nation returns to the autocracy that has characterized much  of Bangladesh’s history since its bloody birth in 1971; or, will these leaders chart a fresh course, one that builds a democracy in a meaningful sense that gives voice to  the wisdom and objectives of the Bangladeshi people?

I hope the nation’s new  leaders will listen to Bangladeshi people, and trust the Bangladeshi people in their  pursuit of an effective, sustainable democracy. In my view, the new government  must take its lead from the people. I hope the Bangladeshi voters will deliver a clear  message at the ballot box that they want representatives of integrity who are  responsive to the needs of the people.

From the outset, the new government will face many challenges. The greatest of these challenges will be to lay the foundations  needed to secure meaningful democracy for the nation. I suspect voters will make  clear their preferences with their votes in the February referendum on the July  Charter, which has garnered support across most of the political spectrum.

If voters endorse the July Charter, I believe the new government should launch  expeditiously a process to craft specific proposals to realize voters’ preferences  regarding the structure of parliament, term limits, the relative powers of parliament and the  presidency, the independence of agencies, etc.

Such fundamental changes, if  undertaken in good faith and with broad popular and political support, could  enhance and strengthen Bangladesh’s evolving democracy. I hope the new  government in undertaking such changes will endeavor to build broad consensus and  avoid the deep political polarization that handicaps the political process in so many  countries around the world, including my own.

In building the new democracy, the new government will also face the  challenge of dealing with the legacy of the Awami League. How, for example, can  former Awami League leaders be held accountable for the excesses they committed against the people of Bangladesh? How can the millions of Awami League  supporters, backbenchers and sympathizers be brought back into the political  process? These questions do not have easy answers, but they must be  addressed if Bangladesh is to avoid permanent fissures in the political landscape. 

The new government will need to be creative in dealing with these questions.  Perhaps, the Truth and Reconciliation Process that the Mandela government used in post-apartheid South Africa might offer some guidance on resolving these questions.

Stability is critical to the success of the New Bangladesh. Security is an  obvious element of advancing stability. The new government will need to move  expeditiously to deal with continuing security concerns. Law enforcement needs  to be adequately staffed, trained and led to regain the trust of the Bangladeshi  people.

I believe this is possible, but it mandates a deep commitment from the new  government to provide the needed manpower to law enforcement and to ensure  that police and other law enforcement are people of integrity and commitment to  public service. This, of course, cannot be achieved overnight.

Stability and security are also essential to continuing Bangladesh’s economic  success. Bangladesh’s exports of ready-made garments are particularly dependent  upon buyers’ confidence that Bangladesh can make good on timely shipment of  goods to increasingly demanding markets.

Be assured, a plethora of  countries stand ready to replace Bangladesh as a leading exporter of RMG  globally. Efficient manufacturing and shipment of RMG products are essential. In  this regard, privatization of the Chattogram port is something the new government  may wish to explore. 

Foreign relations will also rank high on the new government’s agenda. Most  essential are strong relationships with Bangladesh’s neighbors. Relations with  India will depend largely on that country’s willingness to engage Bangladesh as a  sovereign partner.

Meanwhile, the new government could convey to Delhi that it  stands ready to improve relations whenever India is ready to re-engage constructively. The new  government should also sustain ongoing relationships with Pakistan and China.

I especially applaud the Interim Government’s engagement with America,  Bangladesh’s largest export destination and its largest foreign investor. Yunus and  his team appreciate that the Trump Administration has a fresh approach to foreign  relations, one driven by transactional considerations.

I would hope that the new  government would sustain Bangladesh’s commitments to buy more Boeing aircraft and  more American maize, soybeans and technology. Such expanded imports from America  would stand Bangladesh in good stead to sustain and, perhaps, improve preferential tariff  treatment, which is key to the country’s RMG exports.

The list of challenges that the new government will face is a long one,  including, of course, such issues as the impact of global climate change, among  others.

I think, however, that I have made my point: the new government will confront a barrage of deep challenges. To engage successfully on these challenges,  the new government, no matter which party/parties prevail in the February  elections, will need the broad support of the Bangladeshi people.

Confronting these challenges gives the new government the opportunity  to shift Bangladesh’s political culture, to confront corruption, to forego autocracy  and, instead, to build and bolster democratic processes that provide effective  governance responsive to the needs of the Bangladeshi people. I believe the  Bangladeshi people deserve and demand nothing less.

*These are the personal views of US Ambassador Dan Mozena, retired, former US Ambassador to Bangladesh

