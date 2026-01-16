Turning point in Bangladesh

Bangladesh continues to make history at a feverish pace. Most recently the nation and the world witnessed the sad passing of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. I wish to convey my sympathy to her family and to the people of Bangladesh over this loss.

During my six years of service in Bangladesh as a US diplomat, including three as America’s ambassador, Begum Zia was the Leader of the Opposition. She was always accessible, open and respectful to me. I greatly appreciated her candor in sharing her perspectives on developments in Bangladesh. I mourn her death.

Bangladesh is writing other important history as well as the July Revolution continues. I sometimes cannot believe that it was only a year and a half ago that courageous students took to the streets to give voice to popular exhaustion with the Hasina regime. Those initial protests evolved into the bloody five-week revolution that led to the 5 August 2024 helicopter escape of the then prime minister.

The student leaders of the revolution, recognizing their own limitations, then turned to the renowned Professor Mohammad Yunus to provide guidance and leadership. I applaud the students for engaging Yunus to lead the nation during the turbulence of transition; and I applaud Yunus for his dedicated stewardship and leadership during this most difficult, challenging period.