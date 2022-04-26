Special steps needed to make up for students' losses in studies

Students in the cities and from well-off families have an edge over the others because of private tuitions, coaching and online classes. But if the overall education standard of the children all around the country is to be improved, this requires serious thought and this must be taken into consideration immediately.

Professor Abhijit Banerjee sees the solution to this problem in teaching based on what level the children are at. He said, "The key is to focus on where the kids are and be realistic about it. Start by testing them, make sure you know where they are and start the pedagogy with the assumption that they are not where they are assumed to be. This is especially so with the disadvantaged children. The ones with educated parents, and who have access to classes online, maybe they are still okay, but not for the children from the less privileged background. Some were already in Class 1 or 2 level, maybe Class 3. Now they have fallen behind if anything. But we are pretending they are a year and a half older. They are one and a half years older, but they did not get much of an education in this period. So that means you really need to figure out, is the child in Class 1 level, 2 level, 3 level or 4 level and start teaching they are based on that. That is not a radical idea but an idea that requires systemic participation."

The problem is, there is hardly the scope in our country to teach at different levels within the same class. So it is necessary to fix the curriculum a bit lower than the average standard. Also, the weaker students need to be identified and, if necessary, given extra lessons after school hours to help them catch up.