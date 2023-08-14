Has Jamaat fallen away from ongoing politics

Jamaat does not seem to have managed to break away from such erroneous politics. That is why even this time round they are unable to make clear their stand concerning a free and fair election. Even though Jamaat has repeatedly been saying they will not join any election under this government and that they have not come to any sort of understanding or compromise with the government, there are speculations that it was due to compromise that they were given permission for their programme in June at Engineers Institution. Interestingly, Jamaat did not use the names or pictures of their convicted leaders. As far as it has been learnt, Jamaat was given permission for its rally on condition that they do not mention the names of their convicted leaders.

The question is, if a compromise had been reached, why was Jamaat not given permission anymore? Giving permission to Jamaat for the Engineers Institution programme was possibly a part of Awami League's politics. After Jamaat got the permission for the gathering and after it presented flowers to the police, speculations ran rife that Jamaat had established a link with the government. This increased suspicion and mistrust in the anti-government camp about Jamaat.

In the meantime, Jamaat became overly confident after this event. Even without having registration or any election symbol, the party leaders during the qurbani Eid holidays, went around various constituencies, exchanging greetings with the people and campaigning. Jamaat perhaps hoped, or had been given assurance, that their registration and symbol would be restored and so began their election campaign while the opposition movement was in full swing. Yet the very future of the next election is still uncertain. It is still not clear if the election will be held with the inclusion of all or whether Awami League will acquiesce to the non-party government demand. And yet this party which has no registration, has been churning out campaign posters, greeting the people. This can certain be regarded as a bizarre display of extreme over confidence.