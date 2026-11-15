Memories of Sidr still weep in silence

“Mother, cut off my arm and save me! Take me with you!”—the desperate cry of a teenage girl named Rehana, uttered on the night of the catastrophic Cyclone Sidr, did not travel far.

Her mother, Bila Begum—who was only a few meters away—did hear her daughter’s plea, but she was utterly helpless. She was holding another, younger child in her arms. The embankment had collapsed, and floodwaters were surging in with overwhelming force; there was not a single moment to spare if they were to survive.

In the darkness of that calamitous night, Bila Begum was fleeing toward Tafalbari Bazar, seeking shelter with her two children. Rehana was following close behind her mother. Suddenly, two trees fell, trapping one of Rehana’s arms.

Rehana cried out, begging to be saved. Had her mother tried to rescue her in that situation, all three of them would have perished. Ultimately, watching her daughter begin to drown, the mother was forced to move on—choosing to save the child in her arms and her own life.