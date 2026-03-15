Bangladesh–India relations: What lies ahead?

It's no secret that anti-Indian sentiment in Bangladesh is currently quite high. On the other hand, one cannot say that there is a flood of goodwill towards Bangladesh in India. After 5 August, this hostility has become more pronounced on both sides of the border. There has been some writing about this tension in relations, but during the interim government, it was not very easy to openly discuss the matter.

Since 5 August, it's as if a type of ice has formed in the relations between the two countries, and neither government has taken any visible steps to break this ice. India assumed that bypassing the influence of Mahfuz and Nahid, it would not be possible to forge a new close relationship with the Yunus government; thus, waiting was the better option. On the other hand, the policymakers of Professor Yunus did not dare to take any big initiative by moving beyond the ‘Delhi or Dhaka’ sentiment.

Despite this frozen situation, there was a reasonably stable relationship. However, from time to time, various groups have tried in different ways to destabilise that stability. For instance, some dreamers in Bangladesh, by drawing various kinds of maps involving India's northeastern seven states, have angered Indians. On the other hand, Indian extremists have spread communal propaganda by providing exaggerated explanations for certain isolated mob incidents in Bangladesh. To calm Hindu spiritual leaders, the Indian Cricket Board excluded Mustafiz from the IPL, which increased public resentment in this country. These events have created tension but have not been able to break the status quo.