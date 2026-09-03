Integrating AI into national curriculum calls for policy changes

Policy, therefore, must begin with teachers, not as passive recipients of reform, but as its primary drivers. A national teacher upskilling roadmap is essential, one that focuses on both technical familiarity and practical classroom application. AI modules should be embedded within teacher training colleges, while continuous professional development programmes can adopt blended learning models to ensure accessibility across both urban and rural contexts. At the same time, these efforts must be supported by targeted infrastructure improvements, particularly in connectivity and access to devices.

Equipping schools with low-cost laptops or tablets can create the foundation for digital learning, while community-based solutions, such as mobile learning labs that bring technology directly to underserved areas, can help bridge persistent gaps. Continued expansion of reliable internet access will further enable the effective use of AI tools, ensuring that these initiatives translate into meaningful learning outcomes rather than remaining limited in scope.

There are also compelling equity considerations. Take the case of Sharif Alam. According to his school’s headmaster, the institution has not been able to introduce Braille-based teaching due to the absence of specialised teachers, who are supposed to be provided by the Department of Social Services, despite repeated requests. While this gap is a separate issue, AI, if thoughtfully deployed, could help bridge such challenges through assistive technologies, converting audio-visual materials into accessible formats, or providing patient, responsive learning support that adapts to individual needs.

Structured collaboration between universities, technology firms, and innovation hubs will also be critical. Institutions like the Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), already working with technology-sector partners, offer a glimpse of how such ecosystems can function, bringing real-world datasets, industry insights, and research opportunities into the learning process. These partnerships can also create pathways for internships and apprenticeships, ensuring that AI education does not remain confined to textbooks.