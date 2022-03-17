The architect of our independence

Bangabandhu garnered an indomitable quest for independence among the people of East Bengal. He established independent Bangladesh through his vision, by organising the people, but remaining steadfast in his aim and by making endless sacrifices. He suffered, was imprisoned and oppressed, but he never wavered from this path. He spent much of his life incarcerated. He rejected all offers of the authorities to be released on condition of signing a bond. He said he was ready to give his life, but nothing would detract him from his struggle until the people of Bengal won their freedom.

Throughout his life Bangabandhu came face to face with death. When he was detained in the cantonment for the Agartala case, a conspiracy was hatched to shoot from the back. But he got news of this plan and remained alert. Sergeant Zahurul Huq was martyred in that prison. The Pakistan military ruler Ayub Khan had planned to hang Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Agartala case, but the people of Bengal built up resistance in the valiant uprising of 1969 and freed him from jail. Out of love he was given the title ‘Bangabandhu’, the friend of Bengal. In 1971, not only was he kept isolated in the heat of a prison cell in Pakistan, he was also condemned to death.