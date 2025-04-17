Does the BNP-Jamaat meeting signal the beginning of a long dialogue process?

In the current political landscape of Bangladesh, the recent meeting between top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP in London is undoubtedly significant. However, it has received surprisingly little attention online and in mainstream media. Even the Jamaat-aligned daily Naya Diganta published the news as a small, single-column report on the second page.

This meeting took place amidst ongoing tensions and hostile rhetoric between grassroots and online supporters of both parties. No official statement or briefing followed the meeting, though many had anticipated one, especially considering the public curiosity surrounding the subjects discussed.

While it may have been just a courtesy meeting, it would be unrealistic to rule out political discussions between four top leaders of two major parties. Given the current state of the country, political topics were likely touched upon. This raises key questions: who initiated the meeting, and who stands to benefit from it?

Since the formation of the interim government, BNP and Jamaat—the two main opposition forces—have had significant disagreements over election timing and other policy issues. These disagreements have contributed to uncertainty about the upcoming elections and have intensified social polarisation.