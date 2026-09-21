Introspection over Apratim murder

On the heels of such incidents, the government agencies carry out various activities including investigation. The agencies say this and that, no one will be spared and perpetrators will be brought to book. It has also been noticed the security agencies can change their versions, from whatever they earlier claimed. The home minister also proudly claimed the accused have been arrested within 12 hours. How quickly or whatever measures the government takes, unfortunately such incidents recur.

There is no respite of killing, murder, snatching, mugging, accidents and so on. But it does not seem these incidents touch the heart of the government as it touches the heart of Apatim's parents who lament everything has lost.

If these tragic incidents could have touched the heart of the government whose core responsibility is to ensure the security of the people, the measures would have been different. How will that measure be taken?

We notice inefficiency to the highest level at every tier of the government. When recently four people of a family were killed at their house in Rangpur, the police first made a statement over the murder, they later made another statement.