Why did Bangladesh vote in favour of Iran?

A draft proposal on the existing human rights situation in Iran was passed at the UN Human Rights Council on 4 April 2023. A total of 23 votes were cast in favour of the proposal mainly placed by several European countries. Eight votes were cast against the proposal while 16 countries refrained from voting.

Bangladesh voted against the proposal. Along with Bangladesh, the countries which voted against the proposal and in favour of Iran, are Bolivia, China, Cuba, Eretria, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Vietnam. This list clearly indicates which club Bangladesh has joined on human rights issues. India, Malaysia and South Africa are among those countries which refrained from voting.

The people of Bangladesh have a sort of sympathy towards Iran. We were university students when there was an Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979. Even among the left-leaning students, there was a sort of support for the Iranian revolution in the fall of extreme rightist and oppressor Reza Shah.

The real picture of post-Iran revolution was exposed after Khomeini expelled elected president Abolhasan Bani-Sadr, his fleeing the country for his life and the execution of foreign minister Sadiq Qutbzadeh.