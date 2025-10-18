Islamic banking at crossroads: Prospects and reform pathways in Bangladesh

Despite recent turmoil, Islamic banks still attract considerable deposits, reflecting resilience and renewed confidence following regulatory intervention. According to the Bangladesh Bank’s June 2025 Islamic Banking Report:

• Total Islamic deposits reached Tk 4.57 lakh crore, up 3.22 per cent from the previous quarter and 2.67 per cent year-on-year.

• Of this, Tk 3.97 lakh crore belonged to full-fledged Islamic banks, while Islamic branches and windows of conventional banks held Tk 25,333 crore and Tk 34,083 crore, respectively.

• Islamic banks accounted for 24.35 per cent of total deposits and 29.18 per cent of total investments across the entire banking sector.

• The total number of deposit accounts rose from 3.6 crore in March to 3.9 crore in June 2025.

These indicators show that despite governance failures in some institutions, the public’s faith in Islamic finance remains intact. Effective regulatory supervision, liquidity support, and board restructuring by the central bank have helped stabilise the sector and reestablish confidence. This migration of depositors toward conventional institutions offering Shariah-compliant products reflects a trust-driven transformation, not a decline in demand for Islamic banking itself. In fact, it reinforces the enduring strength of the Islamic finance model — one that, if properly reformed, could dominate the future of Bangladesh’s financial ecosystem.