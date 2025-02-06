ACC reform report: Questions and commendations

When it comes to complexities, changes in the law may prove complicated. Sweeping changes in the law will be required to implement many of the proposed reforms. For example, amendment of Article 32 (A) of the constitution will certainly be met with opposition from the political and administrative front. Also, it takes a long time to create laws pertaining to establishing a new court, plea bargaining and such. It may not be possible to prepare and implement this out in just a five-year term. The plea bargaining and establishment of special court are likely to be met with resistance from the judiciary. The case jams and slow pace of trial processes may delay the reforms. The second problem is finance. A considerable budget will be required to establish a district-level office, create communication and use new technology.

It will also be difficult for the government or ACC to arrange the funds for performance bonus of the employees and other financial facilities. And coordination with NBR or CID will require extensive reforms of the relevant institutions. After all, it has been seen in certain instances that when corruption allegations are brought about against officials of these institution, the lack of coordination leads to complex tangles. In the past too it has been seen that these institutions are reluctant to share information with each other.

Another area of concern in ACC is the propensity to hamper initiatives to address the risks of corruption and inefficiencies within ACC itself. The beneficiaries of the old system will invariably resist the new changes. The ACC employees may development an anti-reform mindset. At the same time, the bureaucracy and political circles may also create resistance. After all, the large instances of corruption in Bangladesh are controlled mostly by the nexus of bureaucrats, businessmen and politicians. So it is a matter of consideration as to how far such radical changes will be possible in face of such powerful quarters.