Student politics: What do we want from DUCSU elections and Why?

The date for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election has been announced. This will be the first DUCSU election in six years. This is one of the significant events in the history of Dhaka University that was established in 1921. DUCSU was established in the 1923-24 session but the name was something else at that time. Later, the name was changed into DUCSU through changing the constitution in 1953.

It may be said that the history of the DUCSU now spans over seven decades. As per the rules, elections should have been held at least 70 times during this period. But that has not been the case. The forthcoming election itself is taking place after an interval of nearly six years; the previous one, held six years ago, had itself followed an absence of almost three decades.

Though DUCSU, as a representative council of students and as a symbolic embodiment of their aspirations and struggles, has stood as a living emblem of the emotions, ideals and expressions of students across the country, it could be said that the DUCSU election has never been conducted in due order.