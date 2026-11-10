Economy and reforms: LDC graduation window extended, challenges remain

On 29 October 2026, during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly UNGA), a decision was adopted to grant Bangladesh an additional three years to prepare for its graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category. Consequently, Bangladesh will now potentially graduate from the LDC group on 24 November 2029 instead of 24 November 2026.

This decision accords Bangladesh vital extra time to prepare. It also creates an opportunity to retain international support measures and trade preferences accorded to LDCs for a longer period. However, additional time alone will not eliminate the structural vulnerabilities of the economy. For that, concrete actions and tough decisions are imperative. Bangladesh must leverage this opportunity to execute significant and effective economic reforms.

The UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) reviews the progress of LDCs every three years based on three criteria: Per Capita Gross National Income (GNI), the Human Assets Index (HAI), and the Economic and Environmental Vulnerability Index (EVI). A country is considered for graduation if it meets the requisite thresholds in two consecutive triennial reviews. Bangladesh met these criteria for the first time in 2018 and again in 2021, prompting the CDP to recommend its graduation from the LDC category.