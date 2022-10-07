Politics in Bangladesh: Who cares for the people?

Another general election is around the corner. It is one and a half years away from now. The political situation, however, is gradually deteriorating. Political analysts observe Bangladesh is headed for a violent election year.

Four activists of the BNP – two from Bhola, one from Narayanganj and one from Munshiganj – have been killed over the last two months. They certainly were political activists, but first and foremost, they were citizens of this country. They have families - wives, children, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters. And to the best of our knowledge, they are the main earning sources for their families. We do not know the situation of brokenhearted families and how they are living. We know a few central leaders of the BNP visited the families and handed over some funds and made some promises. And that’s the end of the story.

Who is responsible for this killing? The answer is our dirty politics.