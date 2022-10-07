Politics in Bangladesh: Who cares for the people?

It is very unfortunate that the quality of politics in Bangladesh has not changed at all. The same old stories of hostility are being written by our politicians day after day. There is no space for political reconciliation, tolerance, respecting the values of others, freedom of expression, or even a minimum level playing field. They have displayed only confrontation and aggression that result in deadly clashes. In the last 32 years, some leaders have changed in the main political parties, but politics remains unchanged.
After reviving democracy in 1990, the people, who are the actual owners of this country by our constitution, enjoyed a `one-day democracy’ by casting their votes on election day. And for the rest of the 4 years and 364 days, they had no relations or no duties with politics and politicians.
But honestly speaking, in the last decade we can say strongly, the common people in this country are seriously reluctant to go to a polling station in any election. This is the total failure of the election commission and the ruling party. Now the election commission of Bangladesh has built itself up as an institution that is nothing short of mockery.
Therefore, as another national election approaches, the event is associated with political parties and politicians, not with people at all. In this country, when Awami League comes into power and remains in power, only they come and remain. When BNP comes into power, only they come. The common people, who have no political affiliation, remain always in the opposition parties. Political parties have little contribution to changing the commoner’s fortune.
So, another national election is coming, and we are happy! Because we have no option but to be happy!
In the meantime, it is our appeal not to conduct any political activities that block important roads and highways that create huge traffic during busy hours. These types of activities are responsible for people’s boundless suffering and also are against development.
Our political parties are crying for democracy. But the irony is that they have not practiced democracy in their own parties.
What is the problem if political parties focus on online programmes rather than offline? As the politics that our politicians perform are not of the people, by the people or for the people, it can be any form! Personally, I at least support the human chain programme in the evenings with lighted candle.
Bangladesh is still a poor country. Corruption in this country has been a continuing problem. According to all major ranking institutions, Bangladesh routinely finds itself among the most corrupt countries in the world. A portion of the population is seriously affected by climate change and they are displaced internally. Around 30 thousand Rohingya children are born here every year. Now the number of Rohingya people in Bangladesh is over 1.2 million. Five years after they fled from their homeland Rakhine state in Myanmar, there is no actual development for repatriation.
So, in this situation, another national election is coming accordingly, but the common people have no curiosity about that. Let our people do their work in the fields and factories. They are very busy with their daily lives, as the price of all essentials climbs.
The right to vote is an indivisible part of democracy. People will surely go to the polling booth when the election commission is capable to ensure their constitutional rights.
Kazi Alim-uz-zaman is Deputy News Editor, Prothom Alo. He can be reached via [email protected]