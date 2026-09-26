What is behind the CUET VC appointment?

Last year, classes and exams were suspended for a long time at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) following an allegation that a teacher was physically assaulted. Following continuous student protests, the Ministry of Education relieved the then Vice Chancellor of KUET, Dr. Muhammad Masud, and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sheikh Shariful Alam, from their duties on 25 April of that year.

Afterward, although Professor Md Hazrat Ali of the Civil Engineering Department of CUET was appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor there, he was relieved from his duties within a month.

Recently, Dr. Sheikh Shariful Alam, who was relieved from his duty as Pro-Vice Chancellor of KUET over disputes between teachers and students, has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of CUET. Even though Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem of the Mechanical Engineering Department was appointed to the same position on 27 July this year, he was relieved from that position on 21 September, just 56 days after the appointment.

Although it isn't clear why Professor Abu Sadat was removed from the position of 'Vice Chancellor' despite laws being in place for a four-year term, the students of the university have been continually protesting and abandoning classes and exams since the ministry's announcement demanding the reinstatement of Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem to the position of CUET Vice Chancellor. They have also written an open letter to the Prime Minister.