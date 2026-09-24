CUET shutdown for VC reinstatement: Where the solution lies

Students and teachers of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have been demonstrating since Tuesday, demanding reinstatement of Professor Dr Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem as the university’s Vice-Chancellor. He had been removed after 56 days of his appointment on 27 July.

Before his appointment as VC, Prof Dr Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem was head, Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering at CUET.

After his removal on 21 September, Prof Dr Sheikh Shariful Alam of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology was made VC of CUET.

As soon as this news broke out on the campus the following day, Tuesday, the students locked the main gate of CUET in protest against the decision to replace the vice-chancellor.

For the third consecutive day, today, Thursday, students are observing a shutdown demanding the reinstatement of Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem. The CUET Teachers Association also held protest programmes and made the same demand.