Opinion
CUET shutdown for VC reinstatement: Where the solution lies
Students and teachers of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have been demonstrating since Tuesday, demanding reinstatement of Professor Dr Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem as the university’s Vice-Chancellor. He had been removed after 56 days of his appointment on 27 July.
Before his appointment as VC, Prof Dr Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem was head, Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering at CUET.
After his removal on 21 September, Prof Dr Sheikh Shariful Alam of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology was made VC of CUET.
As soon as this news broke out on the campus the following day, Tuesday, the students locked the main gate of CUET in protest against the decision to replace the vice-chancellor.
For the third consecutive day, today, Thursday, students are observing a shutdown demanding the reinstatement of Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem. The CUET Teachers Association also held protest programmes and made the same demand.
BRAC University had hired Professor Vincent Chang who had more than thirty years of experience in university teaching, research and administration in different capacities. He was the inaugural chair for Institutional Development and a professor at the Practices of Management Economics in The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, China. Although he is no more with BRAC University, he had been able to set a standard at the university. No now the university is faring well.
Classes, examinations, laboratory work and administrative activities at the university remain suspended.
Under such a circumstance, the education ministry should intervene immediately to reach a solution. In the past that such type of situations had worsened further due to delay in handling the stalemate. If the education ministry has any logical ground to remove the VC, it can frankly convey it to the teachers and students. The protesting students also demand to know the reason behind the removal of the VC before his tenure ends.
There are instances that VCs have been appointed on political consideration which has drawn flak. The successive governments have done this flouting the greater interests of the students and education. Even the current BNP government allegedly appointed several VCs on political consideration. Such appointments at different universities including Dhaka University in the past did not yield any good outcome. Rather, the overall educational atmosphere worsened further. It is too early to comment over the appointment of VCs by BNP government.
But it is universally acknowledged that a university cannot run properly without a good and sound academician. For example, BRAC University had hired Professor Vincent Chang who had more than thirty years of experience in university teaching, research and administration in different capacities. He was the inaugural chair for Institutional Development and a professor at the Practices of Management Economics in The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, China. Although he is no more with BRAC University, he had been able to set a standard at the university. No now the university is faring well.
It is evident that the quality of education from the primary level to the higher level has deteriorated. Experts and educationists have pointed it out at various discussions. On the one hand a huge number of graduation holders are not getting jobs, on the other hand, entrepreneurs claim they are not getting the skilled manpower.
In view of this, the educational institutions need to be overhauled keep pace with the current demand. Instead of the political links, good academicians have to be appointed key positions including VCs. Deviation from this will turn the situation from bad to worse.
So the education ministry should immediately hold a meeting with the CUET authorities to resolve the impasse. If Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem is a good academician, if he is competent, if he has no political biasness, the government has no reason to remain obstinate. It an review it decision. The government has earned appreciation for reversing its decision. Whatever the decision, it should come immediately.
So the education ministry should immediately hold a meeting with the CUET authorities to resolve the impasse. If Abu Shadat Muhammad Sayem is a good academician, if he is competent, if he has no political biasness, the government has no reason to remain obstinate. It an review it decision. The government has earned appreciation for reversing its decision. Whatever the decision, it should come immediately.
#The writer is a journalist at Prothom Alo.
*The opinions expressed here are the author's own.