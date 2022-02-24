Ukraine crisis spells bad news for us too

This crisis will also affect the food grain market because Ukraine is the world's top producer of wheat, corn, maize and other food grains. Given the war circumstances, Ukraine's exports have almost come to a halt. Wheat prices have gone up in the global market, the Indian suppliers have hiked the price for export to Bangladesh. That spells bad news for those who are turning to 'ruti' (flattened bread) due to the rising price of rice.

The political dangers of the Ukraine crisis are no less daunting. President Putin has given his recognition to the declaration of independence by the insurgents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk and has sent Russian troops there as peacekeepers to stop what he calls the genocide there. He has called Ukraine an imaginary state. Now, 33 years after its independence in 1991, Putin is denying Ukraine's sovereignty and is forcing it into subservience. The UN secretary general has said that Russia's stance regarding Ukraine is a violation of the UN declaration.

Russia's threat to Ukraine's sovereignty sets an alarming precedent for countries that are relatively militarily and politically weak. Ukraine's helplessness proves that economic self-reliance is no guarantee for independence. It may become impossible for others to avoid the threat emerging from the contest among the big powers to spread their influence globally. The political ambitions of certain extreme nationalist groups, not just in ancient or mediaeval history, but even in colonial times, are examples. There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. Ukraine is realising only too well that relations with neighbours do no always remain the same. The Baltic countries are worried if they will be Russia's next target after Ukraine.