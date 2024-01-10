National election: Isn’t defeat of boat the defeat of Awami League?

Democracy is about walking together. Democracy is about working together. But our political leadership is not willing to move or work together. After the fall of the dictatorship in the nineties, the democratic system was supposed to be sustainable. Awami League, BNP and other parties who won the movement also formulated an outline for establishing democracy. They forget that when they come to power. One group allied with anti-independence forces while another group made liaison with the dictatorship.

Awami League and BNP blame each other for destroying the democracy at the same time. This blame-game is not only limited within the country, but also conveyed to the outside world. While in the opposition party, those who run with foreign diplomats to save democracy, when they come to power, they are the ones who raise their voices against foreign interference.

The political distrust and adversary between our main political parties have reached such a level that now Awami League and BNP do not want to participate in the election under the government of each other.

In this context, Indian political analyst SR Sen's article 'Bangladesh: Turnaround and Prospects' written a long time ago is very significant. In April 1991, he wrote, "The unity of the political parties in Bangladesh to end the dictatorial rule of General Ershad in 1990 was unprecedented.