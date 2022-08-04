Two hollow dialogues of the election commission

The second point where others differ from Awami League is over the question of EVM. The chief election commissioner (CEC) himself has admitted that the EVM had not gained acceptance among all and is not likely to either. The manufacturers and suppliers of the machines will naturally, in their business interests, want the EVM to be used in the election despite it having faults such as not having provision for recounting votes. But what is the reason behind the over enthusiasm of the government or the ruling party in this regard? The EVM makes it convenient to make final any results presented by the government's subservient civil servants. Isn't that a reason for them to support the use of the EVM?

There is another area in the EC dialogue where the others had difference with Awami League. This difference is over the 2014 and 2018 election. The fact that depriving voters of their voting rights is not democratic, is now being admitted to the EC by even those who had taken part in this wrongful act, something normally done by state witnesses. Recommending that the ballots be sent to the centres on the morning of the election day, Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said, "This voting takes place at night. It is done and what can I say? We did it too." And Dilip Barua, leader of Awami League's partner in power Samyabadi Dal, spoke of amending the constitution, saying that people wanted the chance to exert their right to vote. The 14-party alliance was formed to ensure people's voting rights. If that is not there, then what is the point of practicing politics? (Samakal 31 July 2022)

Even the disclosures made by the EC itself during the dialogue are no less valuable. Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal had made an instigative remark about taking up arms and tried to lightly pass it off as a joke, but accepted that this was hardly becoming of the dignity of the commission and also accepted that an understanding among the political parties was indispensible for a credible and fair election. That means, they have also accepted that the dialogue-drama being carried out, is meaningless. The Cumilla City Corporation election has been a rehearsal for them to see how an election will be if the parliament remains intact. So it shouldn't be hard to understand why the parties, other than Awami League, want the parliament to be dissolved once the election schedule is announced. CEC Awal even admitted that a backbone is needed, saying that it was in place. We saw in 2013 how a commissioner claimed on camera to have a backbone, but also saw how the backbone shamelessly bowed and bent. There are similar signs before us as we have seen how speedily the present commission finalised the amendment of the Representation of the People Order (RPO).