Let's choose empathy over cynicism and appreciate affordable food initiatives

Food inflation has hit every household one way or other in Bangladesh, forcing low and middle income households to cut corners to meet daily needs. Once-accessible items like hilsa fish, beef, and mutton are now out of reach.

Even many staple foods like lentils, seasonal vegetables and local river fish, once a part of everyday life, have become symbols of unattainable luxury, leaving many longing for the simple joys of traditional meals.

In response, a few supershops in Bangladesh have introduced a commendable solutions aimed at bridging the gap. Offering affordable “combo food packs” that include curated portions of fish slices, vegetables, and necessary condiments. These initiatives help families taste their favourite dishes at least once a month without breaking the bank.