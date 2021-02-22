Using technology against rape

It is not that everyone supports this system of making such a government register. The people who oppose this rule argue that it is difficult to be re-established in society once a person is enlisted as a sexual offender. They lose their opportunity to get enrolled in colleges and universities; it becomes impossible for them to get a job, even to get a rented house.

Their argument is that no matter how big the offence is people should get the opportunity to re-establish them in the society after serving the sentences for their offences. Otherwise, they will be pushed towards the world of crime once again. One solution to this problem may be to remove the names of criminals who are considered safe after a certain deadline.

The tech-savvy youth of Bangladesh can do one more thing in the way shown by Sadat. The data bank would make the list of the offenders available. It would ensure that the offenders are not involved in crimes again. But for those who are facing immediate danger, this app or data bank would not be of any use to them.

Sadat and his friends may think about an app through which the probable victims of sexual harassment would be able to send an “alarm” in advance. For this a supporting network would be needed to be formed like the “Narail Volunteers”.

As soon as anyone senses a danger, he or she would send a “red alert” to the volunteers through the app at his fingertips. The network may be area based, campus based, or city based with the help of the administrations.

The incidents of sexual offences including rape happen mostly in the colleges and universities. Every one in four college-university students is sexually assaulted as a student in the US. To reduce the risk, students in the city of San Francisco have been given an app that allows them to file complaints before and after sexual assault. One effective side of this is that the victims do not feel “alone and helpless” due to the scope of sending immediate alarm. Besides, an aggressive male, in most cases a classmate or teacher, would think twice before sexual assault because of the widespread publicity of such a warning system. This system has proved to be effective in San Francisco.

I must admit, the examples I have given may not stop the crimes like rape. The problem of rape in Bangladesh has taken a terrible shape. In some cases, the police remain silent or they are amigos of the accused. A solution to this problem is to publish the names and other details of the offenders to put them to social shame. As the awareness of the crimes increase, so do the legal actions against the offenders.

All this may be utopian. The potential good and bad aspects of stopping sexual harassment through technology may not have been explained. But something needs to be done without looking to the police to take action in this regard. Sadat of Narail thought about preventing cyber bullying and found a good solution to the problem. If the smart youth like him try to find a probable use of technology to prevent sexual offences, they will definitely find a way. I have full confidence in that.

Hasan Ferdous is a writer and columnist

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu