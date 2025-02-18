Bangladesh must wake up to the quiet battle: Culture, women, and freedom

Not too long ago, Bangladesh stood at a crossroads. The uprising was supposed to mark a turning point—a break from the past, a promise of a more open, progressive, and forward-looking nation. But after six months of the uprising, as headlines focus on economic recovery, elections, and political maneuvering, another battle is quietly emerging. A battle over culture, over personal freedoms, and—more disturbingly—over women’s rights.

In recent weeks, a disturbing pattern has emerged across Bangladesh—one that exposes the deep contradictions of our post-uprising reality. Basanta Utsabh at places (A traditional festival to celebrate spring) was obstructed by a group, claimed itself to be Touhidi Janata.

A flower shop was vandalised on Valentine’s Day. At the Amar Akushey Book Fair, a stall was attacked for selling books by banned writer Taslima Nasrin, and on another day, people tried to block the sale of sanitary pads.

In Chattogram, female students protesting an incident were labelled and called names and sexist remarks were made. Misogynistic attacks on female politicians, actors and other professions on social media are so rampant that sometimes some people accept it as normal behaviour.