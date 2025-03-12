What’s ahead? How far is the national election?

State reforms are not synonymous with the charter. Reforms, especially in today’s context, refer to qualitative changes in the constitution and election procedures. This is not the July Uprising’s charter in any sense. The government formed six commissions, which have submitted their reports. These six commissions have created six spreadsheets, where stakeholders can suggest yes/no responses or propose minor changes. There is a scope of ticking or making proposals. The process of these two is different.

Are these two seen as the same? There’s no chance of that. Moreover, if the parties agree to minor reforms, the election could be in December, but if not, it could be postponed until March or June. Doesn’t this statement create confusion about reforms? Is the issue about fewer or more reforms really like this?

Seven months later, the entire nation, based on real experience, now understands the necessary reforms for a good and acceptable election. For example, Nahid Islam, the newly formed political party’s leader, believes that the country’s police force is not at all prepared to conduct a good election. I agree with this. The question is, couldn’t the police have been brought up to that level in the past seven months? Isn’t it possible to do that within these seven months?

The same can be said about the public administration and the election commission. What does reform mean in these contexts? Reform certainly implies a complete overhaul. On the other hand, police could work in a somewhat proactive way, instead of being fully proactive. It seems that those in power right now are not able to think about getting the necessary work done in this manner. That’s why, even after a month of taking office as chief adviser, whatever reforms (?) have been made are being mentioned, but just the other day, he said that reforms hadn’t even started yet.