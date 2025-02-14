Upazila parishad: Relationship between elected reps and govt officials

Upazila parishad is an administrative unit of central government at local level. All the activities of local government are performed and monitored by the Upazila Parishad. A decentralised administration can be the starting place of balanced development. Local government has been mistakenly considered as an insignificant segment of the government. The immediate past government of Bangladesh had reformed the administrative system and upgraded the previous thana to upazila to serve as the focal point of development administration.

In 1976, President Ziaur Rahman promulgated a local government ordinance providing for upazila parishad in each district. Though the ordinance said the parishads shall be composed of elected representatives for a five-year term, no elections were held. Instead, deputy commissioners were appointed ex-officio chairmen of the parishads. Two years after promulgation of the ordinance, the country's first military ruler amended the constitution through a martial law proclamation to bring back the provision requiring the government to promote local government institutions.

Grabbing state power in 1982, General HM Ershad introduced upazila parishads. During his rule, he promulgated an ordinance and five acts including the Upazila Parishad Act of 1988. Each thana was upgraded to upazila and designated as focal point of administration with responsibility for all local development activities. The central government retained the authority to oversee regulatory functions and major development activities of national and regional importance. Ershad regime held two upazila elections--one in 1985 and the other in 1990. Upazila parishads constituted under the act of 1988 worked up to 1990. With the downfall of Ershad, the upazila parishad chairmen, most of whom were MPs from Ershad's Jatiya Party, were removed and DCs returned as ex-officio chairmen.