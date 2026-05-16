Lab-grown kidneys and the future of chronic kidney disease in Asia

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study published in The Lancet, an estimated 788 million adults were living with CKD in 2023, representing nearly one in ten people worldwide. This marks a dramatic increase from 378 million in 1990. The global age-standardised prevalence is approximately 14.2 percent, with the majority of cases in early to moderate stages.

CKD is now the ninth leading cause of death globally, responsible for about 1.48 million deaths annually, and ranks twelfth in disability-adjusted life years, with an age-standardised rate of roughly 769 per 100,000 population.

CKD sits at the centre of the broader non-communicable disease burden. High fasting plasma glucose contributes around one-third of CKD-related DALYs, while hypertension accounts for nearly a quarter and elevated body mass index for more than one-fifth. Kidney dysfunction itself is implicated in over 10 percent of global cardiovascular mortality, reinforcing its systemic impact.