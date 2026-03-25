Middle East war: Bangladesh's emerging economic risks

Though distant, the Middle East conflict has already reached Bangladesh’s markets, industries, and even household kitchens. The attack on Iran by the United States and Israel, followed by Iran’s move to block the Strait of Hormuz, has shaken global energy supply systems.

Nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply and about 20 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) pass through this route. As a result, crude oil prices have surged beyond US$114 per barrel.

The impact is being felt rapidly in import-dependent Asian economies including Bangladesh. Due to reliance on fuel imports, Gulf labour markets, and global shipping routes, instability in the Middle East has quickly put pressure on the economy. Uncertainty in energy markets, rising food prices, and growing business concerns are already evident.

For the new government, this is not a distant geopolitical issue—it is a major test of economic management. In today’s globalised world, even distant wars ultimately determine prices in local markets.