Why restoring Chakaria Sundarbans is essential

Chakaria Sundarbans, once a blessing for Bangladesh’s coastal environment, mainly covered parts of the Dulahazara and Badarkhali areas.

Although its destruction began with the establishment of settlements, the forest was cleared primarily to make way for shrimp farming.

The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and groups of influential local interests all contributed to its destruction in pursuit of their respective interests.

Grameen Bank, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning institution, also established an aquaculture project on 10 acres of land divided into 30 plots, which remains in operation today.

Chakaria Sundarbans was one of the oldest mangrove forests in the subcontinent. In the 1950s, it covered approximately 21,102 acres.

Subsequently, the authorities declared 18,508 acres as reserved forest and designated the remaining area as protected forest. Today, only a single sundari tree survives. On 24 July 2025, Prothom Alo published an investigative report titled “Chakaria Sundarbans: A mangrove forest killed by aid and greed”.