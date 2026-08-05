5 August and politics of an unfinished ‘legacy’

Two years into her exile life in India, and perhaps the most intriguing question right now is not whether Sheikh Hasina remains politically relevant. It is why the Awami League has yet to demonstrate convincing signs for an organisational renewal and why serious repentance for the July crimes are manifestly missing among most of its party men?

Looking back at history, political exile has not always been an obstacle for a leader to reorganise and lead a party. Certain leaders have coordinated movements, rebuilt organisations and even returned to power after years abroad. Distance surely complicates leadership, but it does not extinguish it. Elements what ultimately determines success is the sheer sense of belonging to the party, clarity of purpose and the ability to inspire confidence within the party rank and supporters.

It is right on this point where the Awami League continues to face its biggest challenges. The party’s political messaging remains disturbing amid a government imposed ban, yet visibility alone cannot substitute for organisational revival. A party that governed Bangladesh for years now appears to be desperately searching for both strategic direction and an effective mechanism to reconnect with political realities inside the country.

Transiting from governing a party to launching an opposition movement—or, in this case, to a party operating under extraordinary political constraints—is never easy. Nevertheless, history shows that survival ultimately depends on adaptation rather than blind nostalgia.

What’s particularly fascinating is that amid AL’s self-made chaos, Ms Hasina is all set to hold a virtual conference from New Delhi today reportedly organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCCSA) coinciding with the anniversary marking the fall of her government.

Understandably, this political gamble would not only ruffle more feathers in Dhaka, rather push her luck away, since the Indian government has publicly stated that she is no longer permitted to use Indian territory for political activities directed at Bangladesh.