Ashulia’s toxic burden: Workers face growing environmental health crisis

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are often described as “forever chemicals” because many of them are highly persistent in the environment. They have been widely used because of their resistance to water, grease, heat and stains and can be associated with industrial and textile applications.

The Ashulia study found multiple PFAS compounds in tested samples. PFOA and PFOS were among those detected at particularly alarming concentrations. PFNA was also found at a level substantially above the US EPA benchmark cited by the researchers. (HEJ-Support)

The significance of PFAS contamination is that these substances do not behave like ordinary pollutants that simply disappear after entering the environment. Their persistence means contamination can remain for long periods, potentially moving through water, soil and biological systems.

The study also detected short-chain chlorinated paraffins (SCCPs). One wastewater sample contained SCCPs at 65.83 micrograms per litre, almost three times the 25 micrograms-per-litre ZDHC wastewater limit referenced in the report. Chlorinated paraffins are persistent industrial chemicals and some have serious environmental and health implications. (HEJ-Support)

Another troubling finding concerned nonylphenols and related chemicals.

Nonylphenol was detected at 76.43 micrograms per litre, more than 250 times the EU drinking-water value cited by the researchers. Octylphenol and nonylphenol ethoxylates were also detected above the referenced ZDHC limit. These substances are of particular concern because some alkylphenols have endocrine-disrupting properties. (HEJ-Support)

The picture emerging from these results is a chemical mixture problem.